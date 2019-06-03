‘Rahul took responsibility for poll debacle, as State unit leaders didn’t’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to step down from his party post as leaders of State units were unwilling to take responsibility for the national party’s debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls, according to K.S. Alagiri, president, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC).

Mr. Alagiri told The Hindu on Sunday that senior leaders close to the Congress president felt that accountability had to be fixed for the massive loss.

Accountability issue

“He (Mr. Rahul) said this in the Congress Working Committee meeting. Accountability is important.”

The TNCC leader said those close to Mr. Gandhi said the decision to step down came about as none of the leaders in the States that suffered a severe jolt in the polls had done any introspection or taken any responsibility. “Most of them just stepped aside as if there was no connection between them and the poll debacle. They did not even hold a meeting with their units to look into the loss. This is hurting him,” he said.

When none of the leaders from the States was willing to take responsibility to step down, Mr. Gandhi felt that since no one was taking accountability for the losses in their own States, he believed that he needed to go, Mr. Alagiri argued. “That is the information that we are getting from his close quarters. But he’s ready to fight harder and take on the RSS ideology. He spoke about this at the meeting on Saturday,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi told MPs and senior leaders of the TNCC, when they met him on Saturday in Delhi, that their demand that he should stay on as the party chief was “noted.”

The TNCC had passed a resolution requesting Mr. Gandhi not to step down as president of the party arguing that he had put it in his best efforts to lead the charge against the BJP government during the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“He (Rahul) smiled and said ‘noted, noted…your point is noted’, when we told him about our resolution and asked him to lead the party, as what the country is facing is now like a Mahabharata war,” Mr. Alagiri added.