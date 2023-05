May 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to Sriperumbudur on May 21, on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s 32nd death anniversary, has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said in a statement.

The party’s State unit will go-ahead with the programmes, as planned, at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial. Mr. Alagiri and TNCC Assembly floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai will participate in various programmes planned on the occasion.