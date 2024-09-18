ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s growing support has unsettled many, says T.N. CM Stalin

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says he is “deeply shocked” by the recent threats issued to Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Rahul Gandhi and M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. Periyasamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) said he was deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would meet the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi and a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MLA announcing a bounty for chopping off the Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) tongue, among other intimidatory comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Stalin said the Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the LoP and reaffirm that intimidation and violence had no place in India’s democracy.

Act against leaders making ‘violent’ remarks against Rahul, Kharge urges PM Modi

Attacking Mr. Gandhi over the statements he made on reservation in the United States recently, Shinde Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday (September 16, 2024) announced a reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off his tongue” for his remarks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This came after BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, on September 11, 2024, reportedly issued an assassination threat against the LoP, wherein he said, “You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother [Indira Gandhi].”

Reservation remark: Rahul Gandhi’s tongue should be scalded, says BJP MP
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US