Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) said he was deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would meet the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi and a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MLA announcing a bounty for chopping off the Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) tongue, among other intimidatory comments.

“My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Stalin said the Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the LoP and reaffirm that intimidation and violence had no place in India’s democracy.

Attacking Mr. Gandhi over the statements he made on reservation in the United States recently, Shinde Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday (September 16, 2024) announced a reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off his tongue” for his remarks.

This came after BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, on September 11, 2024, reportedly issued an assassination threat against the LoP, wherein he said, “You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother [Indira Gandhi].”