Rahul Gandhi writes to External Affairs to release 37 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities

The recurring arrests of marginal fisherfolk by Sri Lankan authorities warrants strict condemnation, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while highlighting the arrest of 37 fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities on September 21.

“Advocate R. Sudha, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency, informed me that the arrested fishermen are small-scale fisherfolk operating close to the coast.On the day of the incident, they had attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat that was in distress. It was stated that despite contacting Sri Lankan authorities for assistance with the rescue, the fishermen were arrested on the ground of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Further, he said, the fishing boats seized were community property purchased through pooled resources. Mr. Gandhi also forwarded the representation made by Ms. Sudha.

“The recurring incidents of apprehending Indian fisherfolk by Sri Lankan authorities, and the unjust seizure of assets and imposition of hefty fines warrants strict condemnation,” he said, requesting Mr. Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and ensure the early release of the fishermen and their boats.

