Rahul Gandhi to visit TN, meet farmers, MSME representatives

Congress MP and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit the Western belt in Tamil Nadu for three days and will have interactions with farmers,weavers, MSME representatives and address a public meeting.

Mr. Gandhi has been scheduled to visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25. On Saturday, he will reach Coimbatore from Delhi by a special aircraft and will interact with MSME representatives at Kalapatti. In the evening, he will interact with industrial labourers at Tiruppur.

On January 24, Mr. Gandhi will interact with weavers at Erode. In the evening, he will address a public meeting at Dharapuram in Tiruppur.

On January 25, he will attend a farmers’ convention at Karur. He will also visit Dindigul. He will leave for Delhi from Madurai by a special flight that evening.

