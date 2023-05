May 18, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sriperumbudur on May 21 and pay tributes at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial on the occasion of his 32nd death anniversary, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Sriperumbudur after Congress win in Karnataka polls and it is significant, he said.