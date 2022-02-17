Rahul Gandhi to release Stalin’s autobiography

In an attempt to bring together leaders of non-BJP political parties in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release the first part of his autobiography, Ungalil Oruvan.

The function, to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre on February 28, will be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rastriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

While inaugurating the 45 th book fair on Wednesday, Mr. Stalin announced that the autobiography would cover the first 23 years of his life up to 1976.

“The book will cover school and college days, entry into politics, first meeting and my public speech, marriage and the days of emergency. This will be come up for sale in the book fair,” he said.