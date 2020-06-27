Rahul Gandhi, Shikar Dhawan express shock over custodial deaths

CHENNAI

27 June 2020 00:31 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and cricketer Shikar Dhawan on Friday expressed shock over the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son — Jayaraj and Benicks — in Thoothukudi district.

“Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Dhawanalso took to Twitter to express his anguish. “Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix,” he tweeted.

