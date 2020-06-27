Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi, Shikar Dhawan express shock over custodial deaths

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and cricketer Shikar Dhawan on Friday expressed shock over the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son — Jayaraj and Benicks — in Thoothukudi district.

“Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Dhawanalso took to Twitter to express his anguish. “Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix,” he tweeted.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 12:32:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rahul-gandhi-shikar-dhawan-express-shock-over-custodial-deaths/article31928474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY