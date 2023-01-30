ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi nation’s only hope for saving constitution, says Thirumavalavan

January 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

The VCK leader participates in the final leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan

In an attempt to cement the “ideological alliance” between Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian National Congress, VCK founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, participated in the final leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday.

Mr. Thirumavalavan, who shared a brief video of what he spoke at the concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Mr. Gandhi was the only hope of the nation to save the Indian constitution.

“I am delighted to participate in this function to celebrate the completion of the first phase of great journey to connect India. You are doing a great job of uniting the country by showing love in the midst of dangerous politics that is dividing people. On behalf of VCK, I congratulate and appreciate Rahul ji,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan recited the Kural ‘ Anbilaar ellam thamakuriyar…’ and added the country is not in the hands of good people. “This is why India is getting a bad name in the world stage,” he felt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Thirumavalavan already participated twice in the Yatra, first in Kanniyakumari where it was launched and then in New Delhi last month. VCK sources said their leader’s participation in the final event would further strengthen the alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US