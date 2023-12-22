Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation, Jat, farmer community, says Anurag Thakur

December 22, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over an reported incident in which the latter filmed an MP mimicking Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. While one MP mimicking the Vice- President was a “shameful action”, the other “shameful thing” was another MP filming the first one mimicking the Vice-President.

He also criticised the Opposition parties for not participating in Parliament proceedings when important Bills were passed. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Thakur pointed out that the Speaker called them and sought their suggestions but “they wanted to play politics. They did not participate when important Bills were passed in Parliament. They just wanted to stand outside the Parliament building, do mimickry about the Vice-President,” he said.

“It was such a shameful action of an MP. The other shameful thing was a senior leader of the Congress party was making a video. It seemed that he is unemployed, he does not have any work and so he was making a video. Rather than stopping the other MP, that another MP was himself shooting a video, itself shows how serious and sincere they are towards constitutional bodies, institutions and people like the Vice President,” Mr. Thakur said.

The Union Minister was responding to a query over Mr. Gandhi’s observation that unemployment was the reason behind the security breach in the Parliament. The Minister said it was not for the first time the Congress and their allies were speaking against the President and the Prime Minister. “They have not mocked the individual but the institution, he is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He is the Vice President of India. He comes from the Jat community.”

“Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation, to the Jat community, to the farmer community. Otherwise, they will do what they have done in the past. They have seen when they called Prime Minister Modi “maut ka saudagar”, “neech” and “bichoo”. And such other names they have given. Modiji never responded back. It is the people of India, who have responded. And in the case of Vice President of India also, people have not taken it well. They are going to respond back, especially the Jat community and the farmer community,” Mr. Thakur said.

Strongly the INDIA alliance, Mr. Thakur charged that it was creating North and South divide and creating the cultural divide. “And they are trying to create ill will against Sanathan dharma. Their only motive is to spread these kinds of false narratives. After the failure in elections in these three States, we have seen that the morale of the INDIA Alliance has gone down. They are not speaking in the same voice. They are speaking in different voices. At the same time, when the country wanted them to be united, during the incident [security breach] happened in the Parliament, unfortunately, the members of the Opposition party, this INDIA Alliance did not come together. If you look at the past incidents, we have seen all the political parties have come together and condemned the incident and stood by to secure the strength of the Parliament.”

To another query, Mr. Thakur said: “One after another, a DMK Minister is either given notice or sent behind the bars, they are arrested, why? Because of corruption. The primary objective of DMK today is to have corruption, corruption and corruption. And also to have the ill-will against the Sanathan dharma and also to spread the North and South divide. They are spreading these kind of venom in the society which is not good for the country.”

When asked about the wrestler Sakshi Maalik’s announcing retirement over politics in sports, Mr. Thakur said: “I think if you look at the case, it is already in the court, it is sub judice. They have to take action, the judicial process is on. You, me and no one else can interfere into that. It won’t be fair. The elections are held. The new body has been elected.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Thakur addressed the students of Agurchand Manmull Jain College at Meenambakkam in Chennai where he flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and also interacted with members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. College management committee member Bhavanesh Kumar Deora, Principal N. Venkataramanan and Dean M.M. Ramya also spoke during the event. (EOM) DSJ

BOX: Society needs caste-based reservation for a few more years: Union Minister

CHENNAI: Contending that there was still a large section of people from the backward communities, who still have not got the advantage of caste-based reservation, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said he thought the society still “needed it for a few more years”. He also flagged a “challenge” facing the country, as a few political parties, which he alleged were “playing the card of caste quota and caste census”.

In his reply to a girl student, who raised a query over caste-based reservation even after 75 years of the country’s independence and a possible change in the quota system, Mr. Thakur pointed out that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which came up with reservation for general category for economically weaker sections. “That was not there earlier but it has been given by our government”, he said and contended that it actually helped people from the poor section and the needy.

Mr. Thakur visited Agurchand Manmull Jain College at Meenambakkam in Chennai, where he flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and also interacted with members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. The Minister made his comments on caste-based reservation during an interaction with students.

Pointing out that it was initially provided given for 10 years and was later extended from one term to another term, Mr. Thakur said: “But, we still see a large section of people, who come from the backward communities and still have not got the advantage which they are supposed to have. They might be a few families, who got it after three generations, the same quota advantage. But, there are still many families who remain untouched, their life have not changed. Their children still are poor, they still cannot afford quality education to compete with people like you. So, I think society still needs it for few more years.”

“Political parties playing card of caste quota, caste census”

Acknowledging that this question came up mostly in every university, every college he has visited, the Union Minister said: “I take it as a feedback from you. But, today this country is also facing a challenge. A few political parties, who are playing the card of caste quota and caste census. They have failed in the elections. Now, they have come up with the north-south divide. It won’t happen. India will stay united.”

Underlining that the country’s strength was ‘Unity in Diversity’, as the people of the country spoke different languages and came from different cultures and backgrounds and there were more than a thousand dialects in the country, Mr. Thakur said: “I think many political people will come and try to divide you on the basis of caste, religion and region. My young friends, let us not divide, let us unite, stay together and make India a proud country.” (EOM) DSJ

