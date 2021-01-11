Rahul Gandhi likely to tour western districts

CHENNAI

The three-day visit will be his first, in the run-up to the Assembly election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to make a three-day visit to the western districts of the State later this month, the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said in Chennai on Sunday.

“The dates will be finalised later. Mr. Gandhi will be covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, among other districts, as part of his first visit, in the run up to the Assembly election,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Rao addressed the State executive committee and State office-bearers’ meeting in Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and other senior leaders

The State executive committee passed a resolution urging the BJP government at the Centre to withdraw the three farm legislation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Alagiri said the party was organising a protest, in all the 234 constituencies in the State, on January 18.

Another resolution that was passed urged the CBI to take measures to vacate the stay on inquiry against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and commence investigation into corruption charges levelled against three other Ministers. If the actions are not taken, the party also warned of massive protests, before the CBI office in Chennai.