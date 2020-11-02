Rahul Gandhi likely to take part in farmers’ rally in TN, says Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the party will hold a protest against the three farm legislations in 150 places across the State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part in a farmers’ rally in the State, and dates are being worked out for the rally, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said.

The TNCC is all set to organise farmers’ protests across the State from next week aimed at countering the BJP’s proposed Vel Yatra in the State that is set to begin on November 6.

Mr. Alagiri said the party will hold a protest against the three recently-enacted farm legislations in 150 places in the State, holding campaigns on tractors fitted with ploughs. “These rallies will aim to educate farmers about the problems of the three Farm Acts and how the BJP is being anti-farmers,” he said. Senior leaders of the party and office-bearers will campaign across the State.

“The BJP’s Vel Yatra is a communal campaign. We are going to counter it by mobilising farmers against the Farm Acts,” a senior TNCC member told The Hindu. The campaign will likely begin around November 6 or 7 and will be completed around Deepavali.

“We have received a positive response from Rahul Gandhi’s office on his participation. The dates for his participation will be finalised soon... he might come after Deepavali and this will be a massive farmers’ rally. Our idea is to invite him to one of the delta districts,” he said.