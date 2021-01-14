Rahul Gandhi hails Tamil tradition of ‘jallikattu’ in Madurai

The Congress leader said the sport reflected the ‘richness of the tradition of the people in this region’ and appreciated the large turnout of youngsters dressed in traditional attire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Tamil tradition of holding ‘jallikattu’ and witnessed the bull-taming event at Avaniapuram in Madurai on Pongal day.

Thanking the organisers for inviting him to be a part of the event, he said that he was immensely happy to be amidst the public and the bull-tamers on a joyous occasion.

The ‘jallikattu’, he said, reflected the richness of the tradition of the people in this region and appreciated the large turnout of youngsters dressed in traditional attire. From time immemorial, the culture of the Tamils had been widely respected all around and he assured that he would stand by the people of Tamil Nadu . “ I thank the organisers for having invited me here to witness the ‘jallikattu’, ‘nanri’...(Thank you)”, he added.

The AICC leader arrived here from New Delhi by a special flight at 9 a.m.

He was received by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Virudhunagar MP Manicka Tagore, MLA Vijayadharani and other functionaries.

Soon after the reception, Mr. Gandhi, accompanied by AICC Secretary in-charge of TN Affairs Sanjay Dutt proceeded to Avaniapuram to witness the ‘jallikattu’.

In view of the visit of Mr. Gandhi, the security in and around the airport and peripheries were beefed up. He is likely to participate in a Pongal celebration near here and later proceed to the airport.

DMK youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin, who was also witnessing the ‘jallikattu’ shared a few moments with Mr. Gandhi and exchanged Pongal greetings.

The DMK functionaries had accorded a rousing reception for Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin at Villapuram in the morning near the airport. He also returned to Chennai by a scheduled aircraft.