Rahul Gandhi and Stalin to participate in joint campaign

DMK president M.K. Stalin has agreed to campaign with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his election tour in Tamil Nadu for next year's Assembly poll.

“When we asked him to participate in the joint campaign, Mr. Stalin agreed,” said TNCC president K.S. Alagiri who, along with senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, called on the DMK president here on Wednesday.

“Mr. Gandhi might visit the State four or five times. It could either be a road show or a public meeting or a rally. We will take a decision on Thursday in the meeting with Mr. Gundu Rao,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Asked whether they had discussed seat-sharing for the 2021 election, Mr. Alagiri said the subject did not come up for discussion.

In the meantime, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan called for a party district secretaries’ meeting on Thursday. The issue of the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi will be taken up for discussion at the virtual meeting.