Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-RSS of dislodging elected governments

‘Business houses giving funds to Opposition parties being targeted’

Accusing the BJP-RSS of using “unimaginable money power” to dislodge governments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that all vital institutions, which are keeping democracy vibrant, have been systematically destroyed.

“I am sad to tell you that Indian democracy is now dead,” he said, interacting with advocates at VOC College in Thoothukudi, commencing his three-day electioneering in the southern districts. He accused the BJP–RSS of unleashing the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, CBI and other agencies against the Opposition parties and its MLAs. They were using “unimaginable money power to dislodge the governments elected by the people”. The elected governments of Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh had been dislodged with money and these agencies, he alleged.

If an elected representative like MLA could not sustain the pressure, how could others bear with this onslaught? While the BJP was getting thousands of crores of rupees as donation, the business houses giving funds to the Opposition parties were being targeted and destroyed, he alleged. “If we raise this issue in Parliament, we are not allowed to speak. The people of this country alone can get the remedy for these serious issues,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He alleged that the RSS and the BJP had penetrated the judiciary and bureaucracy and the media, which were facing a huge challenge from this combine. This dangerous combo was unleashing a sustained attack on secularism, the foundation of the country.

He said the three new farm laws had been designed to wreck the agriculture sector while two or three corporate firms were getting immensely benefited out of it. Terming it as highly discriminatory, he slammed the Centre for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act. “There is one place where we can get a remedy and that is the people, who alone can save this country. I have been honest throughout my political career. No ED, CBI is going to affect me. That is why no corruption charges can be levelled against me. That is why they keep attacking me 24x7,” he said.

Batting for 50% reservation for women in Parliament, the Assemblies and in every institution across the country, he said that women should be given more space and that “Indian men need to change the way they look at women”.

When a participant termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as useless, he intervened and said, “He is useless to the poor while extremely useful for two persons. Hum do hamare do (We two, ours two).”

Chinese intrusion

On the recent Chinese aggression, Mr. Rahul said Mr. Modi, who was scared of China, miserably failed to check the intrusion in Doklam.

“Our land is not going to come back to us under this government. India will lose land. China will not stop at Ladakh,” he said and added there was a similar attempt by China in 2013 when the Congress was in power.