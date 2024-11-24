Rahman’s counsel issues legal notice against calumnies over his divorce

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman’s counsel has issued a legal notice, warning all those who are indulging in calumny on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) about his private life and the reasons for his divorce with Saira Banu.

Advocate Narmadha Sampath said that there were also numerous interviews being given by busybodies to YouTube channels, sharing their perspective on the failure of their marriage. She asserted that her client had informed her about the falsity behind all those imaginary stories.

“This only shows the social media persons who intend to harm the reputation of my client are being content starved for their productions, and are inventing highly imaginary and false stories to defame my client merely for their cheap and short lived publicity,” the notice read.

Marking a copy of the notice to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X, Ms. Sampath said, the operators of the social media platforms must also realise the damage caused to individual privacy due to such motivated publications with abusive and obscene content that were against their own norms.

Fixing a deadline of 24 hours for the hatemongers and the sharers of abusive content to delete the objectionable content from their social media handles, Ms. Sampath warned of initiating criminal defamation proceedings against those who fail to do so.