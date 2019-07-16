Tamil Nadu

Rahman, Kamal to team up again

CHENNAI, 25/06/2018: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan in Chennai on June 25, 2018. Photo: R. Ragu

CHENNAI, 25/06/2018: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Hassan in Chennai on June 25, 2018. Photo: R. Ragu   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

more-in

Duo to work together after 19 yrs. in Thalaivan Irukkindraan

Music composer A.R. Rahman will be collaborating with actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his upcoming film Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

On Monday evening, A.R Rahman had tweeted a photo of himself with the actor stating that he was happy and excited to collaborate with him on a ‘magnum opus’.

While fans began wondering which project they were coming together for, the actor himself announced on Twitter that they (he and Rahman) would be working on Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

Around two years ago, Kamal Haasan had said that the film, which was reported to have been shelved, would be revived. Lyca Productions and RKFI (Raaj Kamal films international) are expected to produce the film together.

Reacting to Rahman's tweet, Kamal Haasan thanked him for strengthening the team with his participation.

“Very few projects feel good and right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious,” he said.

The last film of Kamal Haasan that A.R. Rahman had scored music for was for Thenali in 2000.

The actor is expected to begin shooting for the film after the current season of Bigg Boss.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 5:15:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rahman-kamal-to-team-up-again-duo-to-work-together-after-19-yrs-in-thalaivan-irukkindraan/article28455740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY