Rahman, Kamal to team up again

Music composer A.R. Rahman will be collaborating with actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his upcoming film Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

On Monday evening, A.R Rahman had tweeted a photo of himself with the actor stating that he was happy and excited to collaborate with him on a ‘magnum opus’.

While fans began wondering which project they were coming together for, the actor himself announced on Twitter that they (he and Rahman) would be working on Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

Around two years ago, Kamal Haasan had said that the film, which was reported to have been shelved, would be revived. Lyca Productions and RKFI (Raaj Kamal films international) are expected to produce the film together.

Reacting to Rahman's tweet, Kamal Haasan thanked him for strengthening the team with his participation.

“Very few projects feel good and right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious,” he said.

The last film of Kamal Haasan that A.R. Rahman had scored music for was for Thenali in 2000.

The actor is expected to begin shooting for the film after the current season of Bigg Boss.