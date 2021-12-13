Raghuram Rajan calls on TN Chief Minister

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 15:58 IST

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Mr. Rajan is a member of the economic advisory council to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising