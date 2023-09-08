Raghuram Rajan calls on CM

September 08, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and member of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee Raghuram Rajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr. Rajan appreciated the steps being taken to implement the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, scheduled to be launched on September 15 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, officials said.

The impact of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in boosting the skills of school and college students was also discussed, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajan underlined the significance of having world-class educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and discussed some more ideas with the Chief Minister, they said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.