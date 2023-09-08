HamberMenu
Raghuram Rajan calls on CM

September 08, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and member of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee Raghuram Rajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr. Rajan appreciated the steps being taken to implement the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, scheduled to be launched on September 15 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, officials said.

The impact of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in boosting the skills of school and college students was also discussed, they said.

Mr. Rajan underlined the significance of having world-class educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and discussed some more ideas with the Chief Minister, they said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

