HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ragging in Coimbatore college: two senior students, friend arrested

November 24, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested two fourth year students of a private engineering college in Coimbatore and their friend on charges of ragging a second year student, accusing him of “not respecting seniors”.

The arrested were identified as Muthukumar (21) of Kumbakonam and Gokul (21) of Karur, both fourth year engineering students of RVS College of Engineering and Technology at Kannampalayam near Sulur, and their friend Dhanapal (25) who had been working in a tea stall at Sulur.

ALSO READ
Ragging at Coimbatore college | FIR reveals victim student was locked up in room for five hours

The trio was arrested after the second year student lodged a complaint with the Sulur police late on Friday, alleging that the accused harassed and assaulted him, after taking him to the residence of Dhanapal.

This is the second case of ragging reported in Coimbatore district within a gap of 18 days. Seven students were arrested in the first incident that was reported at the college hostel of PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, on November 6.

ALSO READ
Unending ordeal: On continuing acts of ragging

As per the complaint lodged by the affected student, who hails from Salem, he stayed in the college hostel along with 12 students who were doing the same course. Muthukumar, Gokul and two third year students of the college visited the second year students around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The seniors told them to come to classes with tucked-in full sleeve shirts and not to tie religious threads around their wrists nor sit cross-legged in front of seniors. Annoyed over the senior students’ acts, the affected student, aged 19, left the hostel.

According to the complainant, the 13 students were asked to come to the room of a fourth year student, Venkatesh, at Sulur at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. When they visited the room, the seniors asked all, except the affected student, to leave the place, after warning them of repercussions for disrespecting seniors.

ALSO READ
Seven students arrested in ragging case in Coimbatore granted conditional bail

Later, according to the complainant, Muthukumar and Gokul took him to the room of Dhanapal on a two-wheeler. The trio assaulted him and abused him verbally. The accused also broke his watch and mobile phone, besides threatening him not to disclose the incident to anyone. The affected student approached the Sulur police around 8.30 p.m., after informing the hostel warden about the ordeal.

The police registered a case under Sections 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for ragging) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997. They were arrested on Saturday.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the police would continue to take swift action against those who indulge in ragging.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / higher education / crime / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.