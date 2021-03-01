Lessons through radio for students of Classes 10 and 12

Following lessons being broadcast on television for students through the COVID-19 lockdown, the School Education department has now begun broadcasting short audio lessons for students of Classes 10 and 12 of State board schools through the radio.
The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared these audio lessons of 15 minutes duration in each subject. In a circular to Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) of all districts, the department has asked head of schools and teachers to be made aware of schedule of lessons being aired and inform the students about the same.
Four subjects
For five days a week, lessons in four subjects are being aired every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the All India Radio primary channel 10.
In the circular, the SCERT said these lessons were to benefit students who were finding it hard to access video lessons on Kalvi TV and the online mode.
Since July 2020, the department has been telecasting lessons via Kalvi TV. These lessons were aired on a host of private channels and all the video lessons are available online on the Kalvi TV YouTube channel.
