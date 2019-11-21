R. Rajagopal sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Information Commissioner

In a low-key function at Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to IAS officer R. Rajagopal as the new State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) on Thursday. Mr Rajagopal previously held the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor.

The swearing-in did not take place at the usual Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, but within the Governor’s office premises. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues were conspicuous by their absence, though the former was in the city in the morning.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Secretary in Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department S. Swarna, IAS Officer and Mr. Rajagopal’s wife Meenakshi Rajagopal were present.

State Information Commissioners S. Selvaraj, S.T. Tamilkumar, R. Pratapkumar, S. Muthuraj, R. Dakshinamoorthy and G. Murugan were the only others present during the event.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the previous SCIC, M. Sheela Priya, in December 2017. Likewise then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was present when Ms Priya’s predecessor was sworn-in in August 2015.