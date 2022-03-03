R. Priya is DMK’s mayoral candidate for Chennai; candidates for other municipal corporations announced too

The DMK on Thursday announced party candidates for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Chairman, Deputy Chairman and president and vice president posts to the urban local bodies, for which elections were held recently.

R. Priya is the mayoral candidate for the Greater Chennai Corporation and M. Mahesh Kumar is the deputy mayoral candidate.

The other candidates for other Municipal Corporations are:

Madurai Mayor: Indiranai; Tiruchi Mayor: M. Anbazhagan, Deputy Mayor: Divya Dhanakodi; Tirunelveli Mayor: P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor: K.R. Raju.

In Coimbatore, the mayoral candidate is: Kalpana and the deputy mayoral candidate is R. Vetriselvan. In Salem, Mayor: A. Ramachandran; in Tiruppur Mayor: N. Dinesh Kumar. In Erode, Mayor: Nagarathinam, Deputy Mayor Selvaraj.

In Thoothukudi, the mayoral candidate is N.P. Jagan and the deputy mayoral candidate is Jenitta Selvaraja.

In Avadi Mayor: G. Udayakumar; in Tambaram Mayor: Vasanthakumari Kamalakanna, Deputy Mayor: G. Kamaraj. In Kancheepuram Mayor: Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj

In Vellore, the mayoral candidate is Sujatha Anandakumar and the deputy mayoral candidate is Sunil. In Cuddalore, Mayor: Sund..ari; in Thanjavur Mayor: Shan Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Anjugam Boopathy; in Kumbakonam Deputy Mayor: Tamizhazhagan; in Karur Mayor: Kavitha Ganesan, Deputy Mayor Tharani P. Saravanan

In Hosur, the mayoral candidate is S.A. Sathya and the deputy mayoral candidate is C. Anandaiah; in Dindigual; Mayor: Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor Rajappa; in Sivakasi Mayor: Sangeetha Inbam, Deputy Mayor: Vignesh Priya and in Nagercoil Mayor: Mahesh, Deputy Mayor: Mary Princy.