R. Jayakanthan of TCS, Chennai, wins BusinessLine Cerebration Corporate Quiz, 2023

The event had about 6,000 participants; Rohan Khanna of Barclays, Delhi, was placed second, while Abhinav Dhar from TMIPL, Mumbai, bagged the third place

October 30, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The finale of The Hindu BusinessLine ‘Celebration’ Corporate Quiz Competition in association with BSE was held in Mumbai on October 29, 2023

The finale of The Hindu BusinessLine ‘Celebration’ Corporate Quiz Competition in association with BSE was held in Mumbai on October 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

R. Jayakanthan of Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai, emerged the winner in the 20th edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2023, a corporate quiz championship. The event, held recently, saw about 6,000 participants.

Rohan Khanna of Barclays, Delhi, was the first runner-up, while Abhinav Dhar from TMIPL, Mumbai, took the third spot, according to a press release.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, said, there was intense competition amongst the participants. He said the quiz has continued over the past two decades. “This is the longest-running corporate quiz in the country, and we are proud of that. BusinessLine’s brand and team are trustworthy, intellectual, and forward looking. This quiz is about depth of knowledge and intellectual honesty. This is why we are keen to host this every year, despite the hiccups we have,” he said.

The quiz had elimination rounds held in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. The final competition had five rounds, with participants being tested in each round on various dimensions of the global business landscape, the press release said.

The winner R. Jayakanthan won a cash prize of ₹75,000. While Rohan Khanna took home ₹50,000, Abhinav Dhar received ₹25,000.

Ajay Pooniya was the quiz master for the event.

The event that was presented by the JK Tyre Ranger Series, in partnership with BSE. The associate sponsors of the event were SBI, Greyon Cosmetic and Parker Pens. NewX was the TV partner.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, Azhar Hussain Contractor, zonal manager (west), JK Tyre And Industries Limited and Kamala Kantharaj, chief regulatory officer, BSE distributed the prizes.

