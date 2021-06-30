R. Jagannathan appointed Periyar University Vice Chancellor

An agriculture expert, he has authored a book and co-authored four books apart from publishing 55 research papers

R. Jagannathan has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Periyar University, Salem. He will hold charge for three years from the date he assumes office.

An agriculture expert, he has authored a book and co-authored four books apart from publishing 55 research papers. In his teaching experience of 39 years he has held several senior positions including Dean, Agriculture, at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore. He has published 55 research papers and presented 14 papers in international events. He has organised five international academic/research events.

Mr. Jagannathan has executed eight research projects worth of ₹7.64 crore and guided 14 Ph.D scholars. He conceived of and implemented extension outreach programmes and social indulgence schemes like on-campus training for farmers of tsunami affected areas, besides mass awareness programmes on new agricultural technology and 20 automated weather based agro-advisory system awareness programmes for the Department of Agriculture.

The Association of Agro Meteorology India awarded him the ‘Service for Agro Meteorology in India’ award in 2017.

A release from Governor-Chancellor Banwrilal Purohit’s office said he had to his credit, one patent and two international memoranda of understanding.