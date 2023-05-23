R. Gandhi named Minister in-charge for Tiruvallur district

May 23, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the recent change in the Council of Ministers, the Tamil Nadu government has re-constituted the list of Ministers who were earlier the in-charge for 16 districts.

Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi has been named the Minister in-charge for Tiruvallur district as Avadi MLA S.M. Nasar had been dropped from the Cabinet. Following the inclusion of Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Rajaa into the Cabinet as Industries Minister, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani has been relieved from his responsibility as Minister in-charge for Tiruvarur district. According to a G.O. issued on May 22, Mr. Sakkarapani would be Minister in-charge for Krishnagiri district.

Law Minister S. Regupathy would be the Minister in-charge for Nagapattinam district. Earlier, Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanthan was the Minister in-charge for the district.

In October 2021, the Tamil Nadu government named 14 Ministers as in-charge for 16 districts, where they were to speed up development activities, monitor the implementation of various welfare programmes and coordinate relief and rescue operations during natural disasters and emergencies.