R-Day: 20 police officers to get medals

President’s medal for G. Venkataraman, C. Sivanarul

On the occasion of Republic Day, theCentre announced medals to 20 police officers for 'distinguished works' and meritorious service.

G.Venkataraman, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters and C.Sivanarul, Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Thanjavur, will receive the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.’

Eighteen officers will beawarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are: V.Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police(IGP), Central Zone, Tiruchi, Pradip Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, R.Sudhakar, IGP, West Zone, Coimbatore, P.Saravanan, Superintendent of Police(SP), TirunelveliDistrict, P.Kannammal, SP ‘Q’ Branch CID, Chennai, V.K.Surendranath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Planning, Chennai City, D. Karthikeyan, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Battalion, Manimuthar, V.Elangovan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Planning, Coimbatore City, A. Thomas Prabhakar, Additional Superintendent of Police, NIB CID, Chennai, S. Prabakaran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bank Fraud Investigation, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, S. Murugavel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section, Coimbatore City, M.Muralitharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, OCU, Coimbatore City, K.Murugesan, Inspector of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police,K.Anna Durai, Inspector of Police, ‘Q’ Branch CID, Chennai, D.Shanmugam, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Cuddalore, G.Sivaganesan, Sub Inspector of Police, Special Task Force, Erode, R.Ganesan, Special Sub-Inspectorof Police, Special Intelligence Unit, Tiruchi and R.Pasupathi, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Headquarters.