Quota Bill based on the 1989 formula

Reservation fixed proportionate to population as per second BC panel report

The formula that was adopted in 1989 for fixing 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes (MBC) and De-notified Communities (DNC) has been followed in determining the quota for three groups under the MBC-DNC category, as reflected in the internal reservation Bill for Vanniyars, according to a senior official.

In March 1989, when the quota of 20% was carved out of the overall reservation of 50% for the Backward Classes, the figure was arrived at after taking into account the share of the MBCs and DNCs in the State’s population which was estimated at 24.6%.

The government had then relied on the findings of the caste-wise census undertaken by the Second Backward Classes Commission (which was headed by former civil servant J A Ambasankar) between December 1982 and February 1985.

Using the proportion as done in 1989, the reservation Bill, adopted by the Assembly on Friday, stipulated the quota of 10.5%, 7% and 2.5% for Vanniakula Kshatriya, MBCs-DNCs and MBCs respectively.

For example, the Vanniakula Kshatriya community has been given 10.5% as its share in the State’s population was estimated to be 13% by the Commission.

As for clubbing a portion of the MBCs with the DNCs, the official said this had been carried out on the basis of two parameters.

Those found in the lists of the two communities having similar names and similar backwardness had been brought under one group.

Take the case of Ambalakarar and Vettuva Gounder. While the two are generally constituents of the MBCs, their members living in the central region of the State come under the DNCs. Such communities have been clubbed.

‘Equitable distribution’

Asked whether the changes will not affect those sections of the MBCs and DNCs which had been reaping the benefits of reservation more than others, the official replied that the idea behind the Bill is to ensure “equitable distribution” of the benefits.

The official clarified that the Bill was formulated after getting the opinion from Chairman of the present Backward Classes Commission M. Thanikachalam “a few days ago.”

However, sources in the Commission said many members of the panel came to know of the development regarding the internal reservation only through media reports.