Quilt vendor set on fire in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

12 October 2020 01:19 IST

A street vendor was set on fire by unidentified persons near the TANSI unit here on Sunday following a quarrel.

According to the police, Kadhar Basha sold quilts from a roadside shop. On Sunday, four persons bargained with Mr. Basha to reduce the price of a quilt they wanted to buy. The quarrel intensified, and the customers left the place failing to agree on a price.

They returned and allegedly set Mr. Basha on fire before fleeing. Passersby rescued him and took him to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital. He was later referred to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The Krishnagiri police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising