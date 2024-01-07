‘Questioning caste violence becoming responsibility of Dalits alone’

January 07, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The issue of caste-based violence was increasingly becoming a problem which only the Dalits worry about since non-Dalits have been abdicating their responsibility in questioning such atrocities, said writer and historian Stalin Rajangam, here on Saturday.

Addressing the one-day State-level consultation on “Violence against Dalits: Interrogating the social justice in Tamil Nadu” organised by the Dalit Intellectual Collective, he referred to recent instances of violence against Dalits in southern districts and said while the response from the government was inadequate, there was hardly any serious discussions from the civil society as well.

Drawing a parallel with the fight against racial discrimination faced by the black people in the West, he said many white people too joined the struggle later. However, in the fight against caste in the State, the role played by non-Dalits has shrunk further than what it was a few decades ago, he lamented.

Contending that Dalits become the focus whenever there was a discussion on caste or caste atrocities, he said the mindset, responsibility and changes needed among the powerful non-Dalit communities who were the perpetrators of such violence were seldom discussed. Stating that he has lived for more than two decades in southern Tamil Nadu, he expressed concern that caste identities have strengthened over the years, especially among the younger generation.

Recalling a sensitisation programme she organised for IAS officers in 2006 on handling caste violence and implementation of welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, retired IAS officer P. Sivakami said there was a need for such programmes to be organised regularly.

S. Venkatanarayanan, associate professor and head, Department of International Relations, Political Science and History at Christ University, Bengaluru, wanted the government to bring out a White Paper on implementation of reservation.

The key demands raised as part of the conference included a White Paper on the action taken against caste atrocities in Tamil Nadu, sensitisation programmes for officials and in educational institutions, and reservation for children born to inter-caste couples.

The conference was inaugurated by B.G. Kolse Patil, retired Judge, Mumbai High Court.