‘Question paper that went viral not from KV school’

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), in an official statement, has said that a question paper which went viral on social media is not from any of its schools in the Chennai region.

The deputy commissioner of the KVS regional office said, “None of the 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Chennai region has prepared such questions or a question paper. Moreover, the pattern of the question paper in KVs is different from what is being circulated on social media.”

The question paper, purportedly set for Class VI students, went viral because of two multiple-choice questions based on caste and religious stereotypes. There were claims that the question paper was from a school in either Tamil Nadu or Puducherry.

Social media users have been asked to refrain from spreading misleading messages claiming that the question paper is from a KV school.

Stalin, Vaiko react

In a tweet, DMK president M.K. Stalin said, “I was shocked and appalled to see that a 6th grade question paper in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools is promoting religious intolerance and caste differences. Those who are responsible for drafting this question paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of the law.”

MDMK chief Vaiko too criticised Kendriya Vidyalaya for “changing its syllabus to reflect a religious outlook” and added that the controversial questions sowed the seeds of hatred against minorities and Dalits.