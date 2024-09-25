GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quarterly holidays of T.N. schools extended until October 7

The schools were initially set to reopen on October 3. However, after requests from various teachers’ associations, the holidays were extended

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of students appearing for an exam. Image used for representational purposes

File photo of students appearing for an exam. Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: N. Thangarathinam

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) issued a notification to extend the quarterly exam holidays until October 7 for all schools across the State.

The schools were initially set to reopen on October 3. However, after requests from various teachers’ associations, the holidays were extended, said sources.

The quarterly exam, which began on September 20, is scheduled to be over by September 27 for all classes.

In May this year, the reopening of all schools, including government, aided, and private schools, was postponed till June 10 owing to the severe heat wave conditions in the State.

Published - September 25, 2024 01:47 pm IST

