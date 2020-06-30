Tamil Nadu

Quarantined returnee dies

A 40-year-old air passenger, Sundaravel, who returned from Singapore, on June 25, died in institutional quarantine in a luxury hotel here on Monday. The Corporation officials had to break open the door after he failed to respond. He was found dead sitting in a chair.

The passenger chose to stay in the luxury hotel for institutional quarantine after reaching the city in a chartered flight.

He is a resident of Cuddalore. “The passenger tested negative for COVID-19 in the first test,” said an official of the Corporation.

