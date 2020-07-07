Quarantined COVID-19 patients in Chidambaram break open lock to play kabbadi on terrace

A group of COVID-19 patients at the quarantine facility in Annamalai University, Chidambaram, allegedly broke open a lock to go to the terrace to play kabbadi. After a video of the kabbadi match was widely shared on mobile messaging platforms, Chidambaram Sub-Collector Vishu Mahajan went to the quarantine centre and warned the patients.
According to an official, 90 patients were admitted at the institutional quarantine facility at the Golden Jubilee hostel block in the varsity. Of these, around 30 persons went to the terrace of the building and played kabaddi two days ago. Scenes of the match were filmed by one of the patients and shared on social media, drawing the attention of the police and revenue authorities.
Following this, a team of officials led by Mr. Mahajan went to the premises for an inquiry. Mr. Mahajan said the patients had broken open the lock to reach the terrace. This is the second time that the lock was broken by patients he said, adding that another group had earlier broken open the lock to reach the terrace.
“The lock has been replaced, and the entry to the terrace barricaded. We have issued a stern warning to the patients and asked them not to go to the terrace again,” he said.
