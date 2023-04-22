Quality of Chennai waterways will improve substantially by 2025, says K.N. Nehru

What is your vision for restoring the waterbodies of Chennai?

We have identified a total of 409 locations in Chennai where sewage outfalls enter waterways. The government through the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has allotted a lot of funds and the work is progressing. Besides, the government has directly placed funds with the Metrowater for the elimination of sewage outfalls. The DMK government has allocated ₹385 crore. Together with the CRRT and Metrowater’s mitigation plans, we have plugged outfalls in 96 places. As for Chennai’s added areas, the government has sanctioned ₹2,800 crore for underground sewerage schemes, and the projects have reached the tendering stage. In Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Madipakkam and Mugalivakkam, we have started the work. Work to cover the entire Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road has been sanctioned and is at the tendering stage. If the underground sewage project is implemented, it will substantially reduce the sewage outfalls. Simultaneously, we are also increasing the capacity of the sewage treatment plants. In Kodungaiyur, we have completed the construction of two sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 240 MLD. In Nespakkam, a new plant with a capacity of 50 MLD has been completed. In Perungudi, another treatment plant with a capacity of 60 MLD will be completed in June. We have also sped up the rehabilitation of old sewage treatment plants in the last two years to meet the new standards of discharge norms. It will improve the quality of water discharged into waterbodies. The rehabilitation work will be also completed in August. When the quality of what is being discharged improves, it will automatically better the water quality in these waterbodies. In the Assembly, I announced an allocation of ₹50 crore to plug 23 outfalls under the CRRT in Cooum. Our leader, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), was very keen on restoring the Cooum. The fund was not a problem, but we lacked the technology for it then.

What about the other rivers of Chennai?

We have announced a mega-scheme in the Budget to identify and plug the outfalls along the full length of the Adyar. The project is to collect the sewage and treat it to ensure that not a single drop enters the river. The total cost is ₹1,500 crore and will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP). We have started the initial work and will implement it in the current financial year. It will result in the complete restoration of the Adyar. We have sent a proposal for the Central Buckingham Canal at a cost of ₹120 crore. Depending on fund availability, we will execute the work.

The situation is no different in other areas. Whether it is Mayiladuthurai or Kumbakonam the Cauvery looks almost like the Cooum...

We are concentrating on extended areas. For Tiruchi, a treatment plant has already been sanctioned. But, we cannot implement them in the same manner as it is being done in Chennai because of funding issues. If we remain in power for another 10 years, there will be no sewage pollution in any of the waterbodies in Tamil Nadu. We have allotted ₹550 crore for Salem and another ₹550 crore for Hosur. In Madurai, the work for the supply of drinking water and treatment plants is nearing completion. We have a good start. When the work in Chennai is complete, we can easily focus on and finish the work in other areas.

What are you doing with the treated water?

We are selling the water to companies at the rate of ₹24 per 1000 litres. Madras Fertilizers Limited and other oil companies are buying the water for cleaning purposes and gardening. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started operating its tertiary treatment ultrafiltration plant (TTUF) at Nesapakkam, and the treated water is stored in Porur lake. Then, a total of 10 MLD water is supplied to houses after further treatment.