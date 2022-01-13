Tamil Nadu

Qualification test of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan successful

Meeting standards: The engine will undergo 4 more tests for a duration of 1,810 seconds.  

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully conducted the qualification test, for 720 seconds, of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan programme at the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri.

ISRO said the performance met the objectives and the parameters closely matched with the predictions. “This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the human space programme — Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan,” it said.

This engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1,810 seconds. Then, another engine will undergo two short-duration tests and a long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification.


