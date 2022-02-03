Quack performing surgeries held

VIRUDHUNAGAR

03 February 2022 20:16 IST

A high-school dropout from West Bengal, Suffal Mirdha, was arrested on Thursday for practising allopathy medicine and performing surgeries here.

Acting on a tip-off, Joint Director (Medical Services) R. Manoharan raided a clinic near old bus stand and found that Mirdha (48) was running it for more than a decade without any medical degree.

“He claimed that he had studied up to class X. But, he could not produce any certificate,” Dr. Manoharan said.

Stating that Mirdha had been popularising his clinic for treating piles by pasting posters on electric and telephone poles, Dr. Manoharan said he had got a good number of patients. He was charging hefty fees and was also performing surgeries. “We have recovered surgical apparatus and found bloodstained cotton in the clinic,” he said.

Virudhunagar District police arrested Mirdha.