Quack held in Salem district

April 08, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:15 pm IST - Salem

A 40-year-old man who provided allopathic treatment was arrested on Friday evening.

Acting on a tip-off that a homeopathic doctor was providing allopathic treatment for patients at Thinnapatti, doctors of Omalur Government Hospital along with Deevattipatti police inspected the clinic and found syringes and medicines in the clinic, confirming allopathy treatment was provided to the local residents.

Following this, health officials lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case in this regard and arrested D. Andrews (40) of R.C. Chettipatti, near Omalur..