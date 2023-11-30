ADVERTISEMENT

Quack held in Kallakuruchi district for performing illegal abortions

November 30, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The quack and his aide were arrested, following complaints, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A quack and his aide were arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions at a house in Indili in Kallakurichi district. According to official sources, the arrests were made following searches conducted by joint teams comprising police personnel and health department officials on the evening of Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Acting on complaints, a team conducted searches at the house of Murugesan, 43 of Indili. Investigations revealed Murugesan, who had studied D. Pharm had carried out illegal abortions with the help of his aide Chinraj, 28 at his house. The team arrested the duo and seized a scanning machine and injections from their possession. The house was sealed by the team.

