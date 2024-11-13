 />
Quack arrested near Tirupattur town

Published - November 13, 2024 12:30 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old quack and her husband were arrested on Tuesday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients in her clinic cum pharmacy at Natham village near Tirupattur town. Health officials said the arrested quack was identified as S. Sumangili, a native of Tirupattur town, and her husband V. Sudhakar (40), a laboratory technician in a private clinic near Tirupattur town. She was offering medical treatment to patients in Natham village on Tirupattur - Krishnagiri High Road for the past few years without professional qualification. She converted her house into a clinic and pharmacy for patients in the remote hamlet. She was a graduate. Every day, on average, 35-50 patients wait before her pharmacy for treatment.  Health officials suspected her activities. A special medical team led by S. Kannagi, Joint Director of Health Services, conducted a surprise check in the house after health officials got complaints from residents. The medical team also included a doctor, a pharmacist and a drug inspector.  During the searches, health officials found many used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic, which was set up on the rear side of the pharmacy. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic.  The clinic and pharmacy were sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes. The accused was said to be a first time offender. A case was registered by Tirupattur Taluk police before they were lodged at sub-jail in Tirupattur town. A probe is underway.

