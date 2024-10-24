Quack arrested near Tirupattur town

A 55-year-old quack was arrested on Wednesday for prescribing medicines and treating patients at her clinic-cum-pharmacy in Mettur village near Tirupattur town.

Health officials said the quack, S. Gokila, had been offering medical treatment without professional qualification for over a decade.

She had converted her house in Eripalayalam hamlet into the clinic. On an average, she received about 35-50 patients every day.

A special medical team, led by Joint Director of Health Services S. Kannagi, conducted a surprise inspection of the clinic, after the officials received complaints from residents. The special team included a doctor, a pharmacist and a drug inspector.

Several used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads were found on the rear side of the pharmacy while syringes, capsules and other medical equipment were recovered from the clinic.

The team seized the medical equipment and sealed the clinic-cum-pharmacy.

The Kurusilapattu police registered a case. A probe is under way. She has been lodged at sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

