Quack arrested near Pernambut town in Vellore

A 51-year-old quack was arrested on Tuesday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients in his house at Keelpatti village near Pernambut town in Vellore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials said the quack, identified as S. Elumalai, is a resident of Keelpatti village. He was offering medical treatment to patients for a decade without professional qualification in his house. He had only a diploma in nursing.

A special medical team led by Dr. S. Balachandran, health officer (Vellore), found used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic. The clinic was also sealed.

A case has been registered by Melpatti police. Later, he was lodged at the sub jail in Gudiyatham town, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.