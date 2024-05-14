ADVERTISEMENT

Quack arrested near Pernambut town in Vellore

Published - May 14, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old quack was arrested on Tuesday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients in his house at Keelpatti village near Pernambut town in Vellore.

Health officials said the quack, identified as S. Elumalai, is a resident of Keelpatti village. He was offering medical treatment to patients for a decade without professional qualification in his house. He had only a diploma in nursing.

A special medical team led by Dr. S. Balachandran, health officer (Vellore), found used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic. The clinic was also sealed.

A case has been registered by Melpatti police. Later, he was lodged at the sub jail in Gudiyatham town, police said.

