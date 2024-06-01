Quack arrested near Kandali town in Tirupattur

A 35-year-old quack was arrested on Friday for prescribing medication and treating patients in his pharmacy cum clinic near Kandali town in Tirupattur.

The quack, D. Vinoth, a resident of the Kunichi village, had been offering medical treatment to patients for a decade without any professional qualification in villages that came under the Kandali Panchayat Union. Every day, on an average, 35-50 people used to visit his clinic for treatment. Vinoth has studied only till Class XII

After health officials found him suspicious, a special medical team led by S. Kannagi, a health officer in Tirupattur, inspected his clinic. They found used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads. The clinic and pharmacy were sealed. The team seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope and syringes. A case was registered by the Kandali police. Currently, he is lodged at the sub jail in Tirupattur town, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.