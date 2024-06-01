ADVERTISEMENT

Quack arrested near Kandali town in Tirupattur

Published - June 01, 2024 12:06 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A quack, D. Vinoth, was arrested for prescribing medication and treating patients at Kunichi village in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old quack was arrested on Friday for prescribing medication and treating patients in his pharmacy cum clinic near Kandali town in Tirupattur.

The quack, D. Vinoth, a resident of the Kunichi village, had been offering medical treatment to patients for a decade without any professional qualification in villages that came under the Kandali Panchayat Union. Every day, on an average, 35-50 people used to visit his clinic for treatment. Vinoth has studied only till Class XII

After health officials found him suspicious, a special medical team led by S. Kannagi, a health officer in Tirupattur, inspected his clinic. They found used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads. The clinic and pharmacy were sealed. The team seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope and syringes. A case was registered by the Kandali police. Currently, he is lodged at the sub jail in Tirupattur town, the police said.

