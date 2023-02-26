Quack arrested in Tirupattur

February 26, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 49-year-old quack was arrested on Saturday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at his medical shop on Kutchery Street in Tirupattur town.

Health officials said D. Subramani, a native of Tirupattur, had been offering medical treatment to patients for a few decades without professional qualification.

Every day, on average, around 100 patients wait before his medical shop for treatment. Health officials suspected his activities. A special medical team led by Dr. K. Marimuthu, Joint Director of Health Services (Tirupattur), did a surprise check to the medical shop on Saturday and found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the shop. “The rush to the pharmacy roused doubt on his activities. In inquiry, we found the accused was only a bachelor of pharmacy holder,” Mr. Marimuthu told The Hindu.

Following complaints about the quack, the special team of a doctor, a pharmacist and a drug inspector was formed. During the searches, which were carried out between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., health officials found many used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the pharmacy.

The pharmacy was also sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, syringes. The accused was a first time offender. A case has been filed by Tirupattur police.