Quack arrested in Ranipet

December 28, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A 36-year-old quack was arrested on Thursday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at his medical shop on Bazaar Street in Ammoor village near Ranipet town.

A 36-year-old quack was arrested on Thursday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at his medical shop on Bazaar Street in Ammoor village near Ranipet town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 36-year-old quack was arrested on Thursday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at his medical shop on Bazaar Street in Ammoor village near Ranipet town.

Health officials said S. Mathavan, of Ranipet, who had completed his B. Pharmacy, has been offering medical treatment to patients without professional qualification. Every day, on average, around 100 patients wait before his clinic for treatment.

Health officials suspected his activities. A special medical team, comprising of a doctor, pharmacist and drug inspector, led by K. Nivethita, Joint Director of Health Services (Ranipet), was formed. They carried a surprise check to the clinic on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Health officials found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment . They also found prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic. “The rush to the clinic roused doubt on his activities. In inquiry, we found the accused was only a bachelor of pharmacy holder,” Dr. Nivethitha told The Hindu.

The pharmacy was also sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes. The accused was a repeat offender as previous cases have been filed on the same charges in various police stations in the district. A case has been filed by Ranipet police.

