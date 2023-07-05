Quack arrested after boy’s death in Tirupattur

July 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A quack running a clinic Thoppalagunda village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur was arrested on Wednesday after a Class 7 boy died after treatment.

The police said C. Suriya Prakash, 13, who studied at Sri Ramakrishna Math in Natrampalli town and resided in Jadangkuttai hamlet near the town, was suffering from fever after he returned from school. He was taken to the clinic run by M. Gopinath.

It was alleged that Gopinath administered an injection to the boy. Along with his father, Suriya Prakash returned to his house after taking the dose. However, as his health deteriorated faster, the boy was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Natrampalli where doctors said the boy was brought dead. The incident happened around 4.30 p.m on Tuesday. The body was sent to the Government General Hospital in Vaniyambadi for post-mortem.

“We have sought a detailed report from the health department on the issue. Special health teams have been formed to detect quacks in the district,” Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian told The Hindu.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, Mr. Albert John, said that initially, the case was registered as unnatural death by Timmampattu police. However, after detailed investigation, the case had been filed under section 304 (2) of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Inquiry revealed that Gopinath, who has completed only Class 12, has been living in Tirupattur town for many years. Every day, he travels to Jadangkuttai hamlet near Natrampalli town where he has been running the clinic in a small rented room on a two-storey building.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, the police searched the clinic and seized name boards, prescription slips, medical equipment including a stethoscope, syringes and drugs. Along with the health team led by K. Marimuthu, Joint Director of Health Services (Tirupattur), police also sealed the clinic.