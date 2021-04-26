Q Branch seizes beedi leaves, turmeric

THOOTHUKUDI

The consignment was being smuggled to Sri Lanka

The Q Branch police on Sunday seized turmeric, beedi leaves and onion seeds, all valued at ₹10 lakh, that were reportedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka from here.

Acting on information that there was movement of goods taking place near Thalamuthu Nagar, a team led by Inspector Vijaya Anita maintained surveillance since Friday.

When they spotted five men unloading gunny bags from two goods vehicles, they suspected that they could be intended for smuggling and reached the spot. Sensing trouble, the suspects fled from the scene.

A search on the boat revealed that the consignment comprised 1,500 kgs of beedi leaves in 50 bags, 80 bags of turmeric and five bags of onion seeds. The team also seized two motorbikes and two goods vehicles and the boat. Investigation is on.